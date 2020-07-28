Trained Podcast: Simon Sinek

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's 'Trained' podcast series explores the cutting edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.



Finding your "why"—your motivation, your belief, your cause—sets you up for greatness. And no one understands this idea better than Simon Sinek, an author, ethnographer, organisational consultant and self-proclaimed optimist, who has dedicated his research, books and career to helping people find their "why" and achieve their long-term goals. In this episode, Simon gives us tips on finding and sticking to our own "whys", walks us through the best way to manage stress and explains how you can give yourself room to constantly improve by focusing on the process instead of the outcome.