Siblings Joel and Georgia Palmer and Their Queer Creative Community

You have plenty more shared experiences than most brothers and sisters do—you model together and collaborate together. What strength do you find in each other to keep doing what you do?



Joel: I think me and Georgia explore our talents with each other, and then put it into practice when it comes to our work. Georgia's definitely one of my muses. It gives us space to progress together in so many different ways and push each other in so many different aspects. Like now, Georgia's getting into acting, aren't you?



Georgia: Yeah. I'm trying to do acting and DJing music.



Joel: She's got an exciting short film coming out. I guess we've just been each other's door handle into a new world. Our strength together is definitely something you have to see for yourself on set. Watching Georgia perform as a model is like watching a piece of art.



Georgia: My style of movement has come from you.



It seems like dance, music and style have influenced your work as well as your identities and self-expression. Can you talk about that?



Joel: Our collaboration is tight and strong together because we developed this particular style of movement as a family. I had a lot of dance training when I was younger, and when it comes to style, we like to swap clothes. We have this Black Panther-y, punk-y, Afro-punk look. It's a play on many different things, and it's definitely loud sometimes.



Georgia: It really depends on the character you want to be that day. London's nightlife scene is where all of our community found each other: a bunch of fully artistic, creative people of all sexes, genders, sexuality, everything. [The club is] for us a safe space and how we socialise. One thing we're all grateful for and have in common is that love of music, dance, movement, fashion and style.



Both of you also self-identity as queer, adding another dimension to your relationship and journey as creatives of colour. What does queer mean to you?



Georgia: I identify as queer because I am in the queer community. It's all I know. My friends are queer, the language that I speak is queer, and the people who I stand for are queer.



Joel: To me, queer is a freethinking mindset. Being queer doesn't necessarily mean you have to be attracted to the same sex. It's a time now, particularly, where every artist, talent and model, due to social media as well, can be completely themselves and outlandish.



Georgia: Yeah. I'm quite confident in being in tune with my body, and I feel like I'm able to move, be abstract, and play different characters. I'm constantly learning new things about myself.



Joel: We haven't been conventional models. I was openly out, queer, and I wasn't going to change that for anyone. So we had to push each other, let each other know that we're doing this to inspire other people who are younger than us. If we can do it, you can too. That's what's pushed me to be a creative director rather than just a model. I can actually create worlds and spaces for people to feel that they are part of rather than just being the face. We can do more than that. We can actually bring opportunities.