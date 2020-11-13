See It Happen to Make It Happen

1. Wake and create.

Right after waking up, do a five-minute "process visualisation". Envision all of the behaviours needed to achieve your goal, and write them down. Let's say you want to finally resolve a weeks-long conflict you've had going with a family member. See yourself texting to schedule a call, meditating or exercising to centre yourself before the call, calmly talking through what you want to say, and buying a card to send them afterwards. Then follow through and do exactly what you envisioned. This builds confidence and if practised consistently, tells your brain that you deserve success because you're behaving according to your plan, says Michael Ceely, a licensed psychotherapist and mental-performance coach in Berkeley, California. And doing the technique first thing in the morning ensures your mind has time to register your visual plan before you act it out in real life, says Ceely.



It's also a handy step to master before you advance to more challenging visualisations (say, building your own business) that could feel scary or unrealistic from the get-go. "Learn to rewind your images and start again slowly" if they don't resonate with you, says Fifer. "Eventually, with practice, you will gain more control and ability to manipulate the images to exactly what you want to experience", she says.



2. Mine the details.

According to Chu, when you imagine every detail, scenario and emotion involved in achieving your goal, you're actually practising how to succeed with concrete actions rather than just casually thinking about achieving it. To do this well, consider as many of your five senses as possible and how they'd apply to your goal, says Anna Hennings, a mental-performance consultant in Austin.



If that's summiting a mountain, visualise the feel of the rocks you'll scramble over, the scent of the outdoors, the sight of the valley beneath you, the sound of the wind and the taste of the lunch you'll eat at the top. If your goal is to land a job at your dream company, picture the outfit you'd wear for your interview, the coffee you'd sip beforehand, the background music you'd listen to to make you less anxious, etc. By leaving nothing—OK, everything—to the imagination, your image can feel more real, says Chu.



3. Recall a peak performance.

Replaying a successful event can help you identify your strengths and the steps you took to make things happen so you're better equipped to repeat them, says Hennings. It can also help you tap into the energy and confidence from a previous win, which is particularly useful if you're facing self-doubt.



Don't have a trophy moment that feels similar to your current goal? No worries. Think back to a time when you felt completely calm, immensely excited or incredibly strong, then use that moment "to influence and drive your emotions and physiology in the present", says Hennings. For example, if you want to ace a virtual presentation but you've never done a live one in front of a huge class, rewind to a time when you managed to cool your nerves on the spot, like a first date. Or you could borrow from someone else's past performance, says Hennings. Closely observe someone else doing the task successfully, pinpoint what worked, then visualise yourself improving your craft based on what you learnt.



4. Picture the opposite of what you want.

If you ever lose motivation for something you're chasing, try a trick called negative visualisation. "Imagine what life would be like in the counter-factual, where you don't get to do that", says Laurie Santos, PhD, a psychology professor and the head of Silliman College at Yale University. See yourself suffering an injury that makes backpacking impossible, or losing your memory and no longer being able to write your novel. "Just that little mindset shift causes you to have so much appreciation", says Santos.



It's simple: We become complacent, often bored, as we get used to the same old things, even if we love them. But negative visualisation can break us out of that, she says. Next time you're struggling to lace up or start typing, picture losing the ability and you'll likely be excited to get after it, stat.



Keep in mind that while visualisation can help you cross the finishing line of a marathon, you'll need to train your endurance if you've never run long distances, says Chu. The same goes for learning the piano or cutting your plastic use: You still have to put in the work. After all, your ultimate goal is to achieve what you see so you can see all that you can achieve.