One on One: Fran Kirby and Jordan Henderson

Fran: I'm not really sure. I feel it's harder to come back from a loss than it is to win something. I've won the league a few times with Chelsea and enjoyed it every time. But over the last few years, I've tried to teach myself to not get too high when things are going great and not too low when things are tough. Because then it's an emotional roller coaster. Constant waves of sadness, happiness, sadness, happiness … and those emotions affect everything that you do. They affect everything you love to do or that you loved to do before.



Jordan: Definitely. I think that's really important as an athlete. Not getting too high or too low. If I look back, I would say I found it easier to react to a loss—the Champions League final when we lost to Real Madrid or when we missed out on the league. It hurt so much that straight away, the focus was, "We need to do it again and we need to go one step further". After a loss, you get that fire in your belly to put things right.



Fran: We're in an industry where there has to be a winner and a loser, and you can't always win. Obviously, I feel the hurt of losing. I don't like to lose. I'm extremely competitive, even in training. I want to be the winner. But I had to try and change my feeling about it from losses to learning.



Jordan: I know what you mean. I always think to be successful, you need to lose. That comes from experience: You need to feel that loss. You need to go through the process of things going against you. When I was a young player at Liverpool, the adversity that I went through then was an important part of my journey and my development. It makes you stronger. It prepares you better for the next time. If I look back, without Liverpool losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, do we then go on the next year to win it? Without losing the Premier League in the way we did, do we go on the next year to win it?