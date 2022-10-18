How to Clean Mesh Shoes
Product Care
Follow these simple tips to clean mesh or Nike Flyknit shoes.
Supplies
- Mild laundry detergent, soap or sneaker cleaner
- Bicarbonate of soda (optional)
Tools
- Shoe brush or spare, clean toothbrush
- Soft cloths (like microfibre)
- Bowl or small bucket
- Shoe tree or old newspaper
Using high-strength fibres to create a lightweight upper with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability, Nike Flyknit footwear is designed for performance. Getting the shoes dirty comes with the territory.
Whether you put on Nike Flyknit sneakers for running, football, basketball or everyday wear, they're bound to encounter scuffs. Regularly cleaning your knit or mesh shoes can help keep them in shape—and looking fresh.
Nike does not recommend washing shoes in the washing machine. The most effective way to clean mesh or Nike Flyknit shoes is by hand washing.
(Related: Can You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here's the Best Way to Wash Your Nikes)
Follow these simple steps to refresh your kicks.
How to Hand Wash Nike Flyknit and Other Mesh Shoes
1.Prepare the Solution
Mix a small amount of laundry detergent or mild soap in a bowl with cool or lukewarm water. Avoid using hot water, as it could affect the dye of the shoes. It's also best not to use any harsh chemicals or bleach.
2.Brush Off Any Dirt
Brush off any dirt from the upper. Then, tap the shoes together to dislodge any clumps of dirt from the sole. Consider doing this outside or over the sink.
3.Remove the Shoelaces
Remove the shoelaces—these can be washed by hand or in a washing machine. To hand wash the laces, massage the soap mixture into the laces, then rinse them with cold water. To machine wash the laces, place them in a mesh bag and run through a gentle cycle in the washing machine. Allow them to air dry, as the dryer could damage the aglets, the ends of the laces.
(Related: 3 Easy Ways to Clean Shoelaces)
4.Stuff with Newspaper
Stuff the shoes with crumpled newspapers, cloths or a shoe tree to help maintain their shape.
5.Brush Shoes with Solution
Dip a shoe brush or spare, clean toothbrush in the soapy liquid, then gently brush the shoes in the direction of the knit pattern. Note that the direction can change on different parts of the shoe, depending on the density and pattern of the knit. Don't scrub too harshly and be mindful not to snag the yarn.
6.Scrub the Remaining Part of the Shoe
Scrub both the sides and bottom of the soles with the brush.
7.Grab a Towel
Wipe off the soap with a clean cloth. Repeat steps 5 and 6 as necessary. If the shoes are especially dirty, you may want to repeat a few times.
8.Let Them Air Dry
Pat the shoes dry with a cloth, then allow them to air dry. The heat from the dryer can cause damage to shoes, so avoid putting them in the dryer.
Words by Hannah Singleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I Put Nike Flyknit Sneakers in the Washing Machine?
Due to the delicate nature of the fabric, Nike does not recommend washing Nike Flyknit shoes (or any others) in a washing machine. Always hand wash Nike Flyknit and other mesh shoes.
Can I Put Nike Flyknit Sneakers in the Dryer?
The heat from the dryer can damage knit fabric, so let your Nike Flyknit or mesh shoes air dry.
How Do You Clean White Nike Mesh?
If you want to enhance the shine of your white Nike mesh shoes, mix together two parts bicarbonate of soda with one part water. Apply this paste to the knit upper using a soft brush and then gently brush in the direction of the mesh or knit pattern.
You can also apply this mixture to the rubber sole and scrub away any dirt or stains. Let the bicarbonate of soda mixture sit for 30 minutes, then use a damp cloth to wipe off the fabric.