How to Avoid Burnout and Find a Healthy Sport-Life Balance

It's great that you're competitive, HAM. I get it. And I share your drive.



I started training to win at age 3. Inspired by sprinter Evelyn Ashford winning gold at the '84 Olympics, I'd try to race cars—on foot, from the pavement—as they drove past my house in Alexandria, Virginia. I can't imagine what my parents thought of me!



That competitive drive still fuels me, just like it fuels you. But it sounds as though your drive is coming at a cost. And that's something you'll want to get ahead of before you end up hating your sport.



I want to help you as much as I can, but I also want you to talk to your own coach about what you're feeling, because they'll be able to follow up with you. You might even ask them to connect you with a therapist or sports psychologist, to help you find some balance. I perform at my best when I offset competition with recovery and downtime. And it's when I feel happiest.



To achieve balance, I look for moments when I can focus on all the non-basketball things I love. What do you love to do off the track? Maybe it's playing with your dog, listening to music or spending time with your family. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as it gives you some mental space. And if you can't seem to relax straight away, be patient with yourself.