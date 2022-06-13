BEN: So, what does tennis mean to you?

DYLAN: I used to get bullied about my disability by some kids at school. And I never really met anybody with a disability. So I was kind of lost. When I started playing tennis, it was the first time I met people that were like me.

BEN: Yeah, I definitely have to agree with you. The social side of it is amazing. Tennis gave me the feeling that I wasn't different. I see everyone else around me, we're all the same and it's like, oh, this is so refreshing. And it just sort of gave me confidence in every other aspect of my life.

DYLAN: Sport is powerful for that, isn't it? I'm in such a lucky position where I'm a full-time professional wheelchair tennis player. The generation before us, they had it really tough. They didn't have the same opportunities to play that you and I had, right? I don't take that for granted.