Cross-Train to Become a Better Runner

Pick an activity you like, then tone it down to a 3 or so on a 1-to-10 scale of perceived effort—that's active recovery. It could be an easy bike ride, a chilled hike, a long walk, an easy or moderate yoga or Pilates class—anything that doesn't make your muscles quiver or you break a real sweat, or cause you to mentally curse what you're doing.

Active recovery, particularly a low-key bike ride or walk, can help promote your bounce-back after a hard run more than just resting does, suggests research from Western Colorado University. That could be because this type of movement increases blood flow to your muscles, helping them repair themselves more effectively, as found a separate study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences. Active recovery has also been shown to lower your heart rate during other sports and make it feel like you're working less hard, according to research published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, which means you could do more on your next run with less perceived effort.

To figure out how often to shoot for active recovery and which type to do, try Coach Bennett's tip: "Ask yourself, 'Will I feel better or worse for doing this?'" Active recovery—and all cross-training—isn't just about the physical benefits for your runs, he says.

"Cross-training is really about the emotional or spiritual jump you get that helps you for your next run", he says. "Did it give you some confidence or some peace for your run? That's what matters most".