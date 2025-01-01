Trail-running trousers and tights: smash your goals
Nike trail-running trousers are built to work as hard as you do. Because nothing should get in the way of your training, you'll find a choice of designs to match the conditions. Go for trail-running trousers in lightweight styles to keep you cool in higher temperatures. Heading out on a rainy or changeable day? Look for weather-resistant fabrics, so you stay dry and comfortable. Go for sleek, tapered silhouettes for a fresh look. Or opt for compression-stye designs that hug your body and help reduce muscle fatigue.
From tough forest trails to challenging mountain runs, pushing yourself to your limits means working up a sweat. That's why we craft our trail-running tights with our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology. This moisture-wicking fabric draws sweat away from your skin so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, the breathable material in our trail trousers allows air to circulate around your body. The result? You stay comfortable and focused on your goals.
Trail running demands concentration and commitment. So, we create our Nike trail-running trousers with thoughtful design touches that make a big difference. Think stretchy materials that let you move easily in every direction. Zipped pockets that keep essentials secure. Built-in loops to hold hiking poles. And adjustable waistbands so you can find your perfect fit. All of these features set you free to focus on your next stride or mile.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike trail-running trousers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. We're not at our goal yet, but we're getting closer every day.