Nike Air Max 1 sale: an enduring favourite
Timeless design meets cushioned comfort in our Air Max 1 sale. Since their revolutionary launch in 1987, these trainers have been setting the standard for supportive footwear. Today, they continue to give you the power to move with confidence. Whether you're looking to experience them for the first time or looking for another set to add to your collection, now is the time to get deals on this range of iconic shoes.
At Nike, we go out of our way to create trainers that feel as comfortable as possible. That's why we pack pairs in the Nike Air Max 1 sale with clever technology to keep you moving—mile after mile. Find designs with outstanding joint protection, and features such as rubber waffle outsoles for added traction and durability. Lightweight foam midsoles provide extra cushioning, so you can feel comfortable with every stride.
While this selection first hit the scene as a performance running shoe, styles with the iconic pill-shaped Nike Air window are now worn around the globe by both adults and kids. Offering a variety of bold hues, muted tones and metallic accents, you can discover the perfect pair for you with our range of Air Max 1 for sale.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Air Max 1 trainers on sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we’ve made all our Nike Air units at our Missouri and Oregon facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.