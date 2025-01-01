Leggings and tights for running: elevate your workout
When it's time to train, you need running leggings that boost your performance. We craft our pairs from stretchy fabric, so they flex with you and don't lose their shape over time. Sleek, midweight InfinaLock fabric feels compressive and supportive in all the right places, allowing your muscles to recover quickly. Plus, our engineered waistbands stop your running tights from slipping, pinching or rolling. This means you can keep your mind on what matters—the finish line.
Training in all conditions? Running tights with Nike Therma-FIT technology help regulate your temperature by managing your body's natural heat, so you can focus on your stride. When the temperature rises, look for pairs featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric works to wick sweat away from your skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and dry. And because we know great performance comes down to the details, you'll find smart features in our collection of running tights. Think multiple pockets that let you stash your essentials. If you need more room, select a style with a detachable pack and carabiner—ideal for long runs.
At Nike, we know every athlete is different. That's why we design running leggings in a variety of colours and fits—so you can find your perfect pair. Think all-black pairs that go with anything and bold shades that make a statement. No matter which you choose, you can expect to see our iconic Nike Swoosh—a badge of premium quality.
Looking for gear made with sustainable materials? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, look for running leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.