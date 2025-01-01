High-visibility running clothing: for year-round training
Low-light conditions shouldn't get in the way of your training. Our reflective running clothes offer increased visibility, so you can tackle those morning and evening runs more safely. From all-over metallic patterns to high-shine accents, our reflective running gear comes in styles to suit every runner. You'll even see our iconic Nike Swoosh printed in reflective materials—an unmistakable badge of quality. And with sizes for adults and juniors, everyone can get kitted out.
Training in warm weather? Opt for a reflective running top designed with short sleeves and lightweight fabric to help you stay cool. Meanwhile, Nike Dri-FIT technology works to wick sweat away from the skin and move it to the surface of the material. This helps it evaporate faster, keeping you cool and fresh. For a complete look, pair your top with comfortable shorts. Featuring elasticated waistbands and internal drawcords, our shorts are crafted with comfort in mind. When the temperature drops, reach for a high-visibility running jacket. Useful pockets let you keep your essentials close, perfect for those long runs. Plus, adjustable hoods and elasticated cuffs protect you if the weather turns. In changeable conditions, reflective running apparel with air vents and mesh panels help to regulate your temperature, so you can stay focused on your performance.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose reflective running clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.