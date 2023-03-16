Skip to main content
        Nike Air Max 270 GO
        Nike Air Max 270 GO Older Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
        Nike Air Max 270 GO
        Older Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
        €112.99
        Nike Air Max Plus
        Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
        Nike Air Max Plus
        Older Kids' Shoe
        €119.99
        Nike Air Max TW SE
        Nike Air Max TW SE Older Kids' Shoes
        Just In
        Nike Air Max TW SE
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €114.99
        Nike Air More Uptempo
        Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Air More Uptempo
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €109.99
        Nike Air Max 90 LTR SE
        Nike Air Max 90 LTR SE Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Air Max 90 LTR SE
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €104.99
        Nike Air Max 270
        Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
        Bestseller
        Nike Air Max 270
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €109.99
        Nike Star Runner 3
        Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Star Runner 3
        Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
        €39.99
        Jordan 1 Mid
        Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
        Bestseller
        Jordan 1 Mid
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €84.99
        Nike Dunk Low
        Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
        Bestseller
        Nike Dunk Low
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €74.99
        Nike Air Force 1
        Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
        Bestseller
        Nike Air Force 1
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €84.99
        Air Jordan 1 Mid
        Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
        Bestseller
        Air Jordan 1 Mid
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €84.99
        Nike Blazer Mid '77
        Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
        Bestseller
        Nike Blazer Mid '77
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €69.99
        Nike Air Max Dawn SE
        Nike Air Max Dawn SE Older Kids' Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Air Max Dawn SE
        Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Omni Multi-Court
        Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Omni Multi-Court
        Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
        Nike Air Max 270
        Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Air Max 270
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €109.99
        Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
        Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
        Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
        Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
        Nike Air Max SYSTM
        Nike Air Max SYSTM Older Kids' Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Air Max SYSTM
        Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Huarache Run
        Nike Huarache Run Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Huarache Run
        Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike MD Valiant
        Nike MD Valiant Older Kids' Shoe
        Nike MD Valiant
        Older Kids' Shoe
        €39.99
        Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
        Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
        Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
        Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
        €32.99
        Nike Star Runner 3
        Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Star Runner 3
        Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
        Nike Air Max Plus
        Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
        Bestseller
        Nike Air Max Plus
        Older Kids' Shoe
        €119.99
        Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
        Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
        Older Kids' Shoes
        €69.99
        Nike Waffle One
        Nike Waffle One Older Kids' Shoes
        Nike Waffle One
        Older Kids' Shoes

        Performance padded soles: protect them as they train

        When your up-and-coming athlete is testing their limits, their joints need extra protection. Our Nike junior trainers are built with high-spec foam cushioning to keep their training fierce and fearless. Our iconic Nike Air series uses compressed air to absorb the shock of landing while giving a lightweight feel that's made for effortless movement. Underneath, you'll find grippy outsoles that let them turn, stop, and pivot with maximum confidence. If they've found their sporting passion, browse our specialist range to support them on their journey. Or choose a go-anywhere pair, and set them free to explore.

        Set them free to achieve

        Give them the power to perform at their peak with Nike junior trainers in lightweight technical fabrics. Knit uppers come with built-in flex, so their footwear moves when they do and holds its shape. For tough outdoor conditions, choose leather uppers that ensure extra protection from the elements. Raising a long-distance runner? Select padded collars for maximum ankle support over long distances, and wraparound styles that hug and protect their feet. For junior racket sports stars, pick low-profile designs that are built for effortless pivots and lightning-fast movement.

        Inspire their love for the beautiful game

        We launched our first pair of footie boots in 1971, and pro-quality football boots have been part of our DNA ever since. Our Nike junior shoes range has a choice of stud designs to support their best performance on different surfaces. On the uppers, you'll find grippy textures that deliver exceptional ball control, and dynamic fit collars that wrap around the ankle for extra protection. Nurturing a future England goal-scorer? Look for off-centre lacing that creates a larger sweet spot for turbo-charged strikes.

        Own the court in junior shoes

        Our specialist tennis and basketball shoes come with ultra-grippy soles, for accurate stops, smooth turns and lightning-fast pivots. Cushioned foam midsoles absorb the shocks from leaps and landings to protect growing joints. Look for low-profile styles that give extra freedom of movement, and breathable ventilation panels that keep them cool and fresh for longer.

        Sustainable sports gear

        Our planet needs us to step up. And the Nike Move to Zero is our commitment to do just that. Our FlyKnit uppers re-use six to seven plastic bottles in each shoe, with recycled waste spun into performance knit fabric. Flyleather is made with at least 50% recycled leather fibres combined with synthetic materials. The result is a material that looks, feels and smells like natural leather, but uses less energy and creates less waste. And since 2008, all our Nike Air units are constructed with at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste.

        Let them perform in style

        They want to train hard, and they want to look good doing it. Go simple and versatile with a pair of classic white or authentic black Nike junior trainers. Or choose bold pops of colour in the panels, laces and linings to add an individual touch. Stacked soles give that must-have chunky feel to their footwear, while lower-profile designs keep their vibe on the down-low. Whatever they go for, the Nike Swoosh adds the essential crowning detail.