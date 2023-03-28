Skip to main content
      Men's gym clothes: power your workout

      Peak performance comes as standard with our collection of men's workout clothing. We design our comfortable, technical men's gym clothes to help you smash your records on the track and make new gains in the gym—and look good doing it. Whether you're into footie, running or gym sessions, you'll find the gear to meet your needs.

      Advanced materials for essential support

      Innovative technology is perhaps the most crucial element of our men's gym wear. Opt for joggers, tees and shorts made with cutting-edge materials. Polyester, elastane and other high-performance synthetic fabrics deliver advanced comfort for your entire exercise regime. From the warm-up to the warm-down, you'll feel supported in our smooth, lightweight fabrics. Each piece is strong and reliable without restricting you or weighing you down.

      Stay cool and comfortable

      Our flexible gym wear moves with you as you stretch and flex. Look for shorts with vents that allow you to bend deeply, or joggers with elasticated waistbands that stay in place all day. Breathable fabrics and ventilation panels keep air circulating, so you can stay focused during intense workouts. And when you're pushing hard, choose clothing with Nike Dri-FIT technology—it wicks away moisture from the skin, where it can evaporate fast.

      Experience winter warmth

      Training outdoors all year round? Our men's workout clothing is precision-engineered to keep the elements at bay. Bracing morning runs are easy to handle with our super-soft sweatshirts, gilets and long-sleeved tops. They offer fleecy outers and lightweight linings for cutting-edge insulation, while convenient zip-up pockets are a straightforward way to protect your everyday essential items. Look out for cold-weather clothing with Nike Therma-Fit technology—it uses carefully constructed micro-fibre layers to manage your body's natural heat flow, circulating it more efficiently so you stay comfortable in lower temperatures.

      Train outdoors whatever the weather

      When you're hitting the outdoor track or training in the park, you need gear that can keep up. Choose hooded tops and jackets to stay shielded from the elements. You'll appreciate the handy tipped drawcords we've included to help you adjust your fit while you're wearing gloves. Hoodies and tops with thumbholes on the cuffs hold sleeves in place while you train. And for extra protection, grab our men's workout tights with a compressive feel. Ideal for wearing under joggers and shorts, they ensure you have the layers you need to face the outdoors.

      Let your style reflect your performance

      Reflect your power and passion with styles you love. Form and function come together in our range of high-performance men's gym gear—whether it's sleek, form-fitting layers or looser silhouettes. Opt for relaxed-fit t-shirts, slim-fit joggers or standard-fit hoodies for clothes you can wear anywhere. Keep it simple in classic colours like black, white and grey or make a statement in graphic prints and bold shades, topped off with the iconic Nike Swoosh.