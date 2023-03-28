Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Men's Running Clothes

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSocks
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Wet Weather Conditions
      Lined 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      UP TO 50% OFF
      UP TO 50% OFF
      End of Season Sale
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      €74.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365 Men's Flash Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Men's Flash Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E. Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's Racing Vest
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Men's Racing Vest
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Windrunner D.Y.E.
      Nike Windrunner D.Y.E. Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Windrunner D.Y.E.
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Related Stories

      Men's running clothes: power every stride

      Whether you favour the security of a close-fitting pair of running tights or the loose breathability of a running vest, each fit from Nike is available to suit your personal preference. We've got impressive technology working in all our men's running outfits, all designed to help keep you cool, cosy or dry.

      Choose your fit according to the conditions, like opting for hoods, removable mittens and insulation to keep you cosy no matter how chilly it gets outside. Then there's Nike Therma-FIT technology, which offers temperature-regulating properties to help you utilise your body's natural heat in cooler conditions. You can also try men's running clothes made with our Storm-FIT technology with windproofing to keep you dry and warm, even if you're running in a rainstorm. Planning a long-distance route or a sprint in hot temperatures? Throw on a Precool gilet designed to hold four slim ice packs within its stretchy zip-through construction. On balmy days, look for men's running gear with our Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and focused.

      From zipped pockets and pouches to vents and slits for added ventilation, it's the little things that can make all the difference. For example, we use reflective design elements for safety on dark-night runs. We also know feeling secure and supported when running is a must, so our running tights combine an internal brief with smooth, stretchy fabrics for total movement and control. Our running jackets are lightweight and give the flexibility required for the sport. However or wherever you run, it should all be about enjoyment. Smash through the barriers that can hamper that fun, such as bad weather or the wrong temperature, so you can renew your love of the great outdoors and the freedom of running.