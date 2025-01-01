Jordan 6 shoes: set yourself free
Since we created our first collab with the legendary Michael Jordan back in the '80s, our Jordans range has been defined by statement designs combined with sporting innovation. Today, the Jordan 6 shoe gives you the support you need to put in your best-ever performance in your chosen sport. Whether you're tearing up the court, striding across the golf course or simply heading out and about, premium materials and lightweight cushioning create the foundation for success.
At Nike, we believe that the next generation of sports players deserves the same top-quality apparel as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-size Air Jordan shoes with soft-yet-supportive foam insoles and our acclaimed Nike Air units, to give growing joints and muscles the protection they need as your youngster hones their skills. When it comes to the uppers, you'll find ankle-hugging silhouettes that provide extra support, as well as comfortable padding to help prevent chafing.
A great sporting performance is all in the detail, and our Jordan 6s are built on the same principle. You'll find grippy rubber outsoles with textures that are uniquely designed for the needs of your chosen discipline. Strategically placed perforations add ventilation where your feet need it most. And reinforced toecaps give your footwear maximum durability. Choose options with lace-up fastenings for extra flexibility, or pick out quick rip-tape designs to help the youngest sports players dress independently.
Because sports apparel should look fantastic as well as performing superbly, our Jordan 6s are created with a sharp eye for design. Archival details such as clip-closed lace locks and spoiler-shaped heel tabs combine practical functionality with eye-catching looks. Meanwhile, our selection of colourways ensures you can showcase your personal style, and our iconic Nike Swoosh adds a signature finishing touch.