Nike footballs: the power to deliver
Our passion for football began in 1971 with the launch of our first soccer boot. Since then, we've been proud partners for players everywhere, and that includes making top-quality equipment. We craft our footballs with tough stitching and durable materials that are designed to go the distance. From weekend leagues with your workplace team to helping your future academy star find their feet, Nike footballs see you through to the final whistle.
Nike Flight: precision designs for deadly strikes
We've put eight years of research and 1,700 hours of testing into our Nike Flight football, and you'll love the results. A grippy texture gives you outstanding control whenever the ball's at your feet. When you make a pass or a strike, moulded grooves across the surface disrupt the airflow around the ball, while a 3D-printed overlay fine-tunes the process. The result? Reduced drag and more stable movement through the air. This ensures a 30% truer flight compared to our traditional ball and helps it travel precisely where you want it to go.
Showcase your passion with a premier league football ball
From early morning training sessions to must-win fixtures, you can train and play like your sporting heroes with a new premier league ball. Our premier league balls are made with tough materials that are built to stand up to the most challenging matches. Smooth casings ensure a consistent touch on your boot throughout the ninety minutes, and an internal rubber bladder helps the ball hold its shape and air pressure. And because the beautiful game never stops, you'll find high-contrast graphics that give exceptional visibility, whatever conditions you're playing in. Check out the season's latest designs, and get ready to feel like a superstar.
Hone your skills with small-size footballs
Clean strikes. Sharp passes. Unmatchable possession. Super-accurate ball skills are an essential tool in the armoury for every position. The goal is simple: to make the ball feel like an extension of your own body—and just as much under your command. Small-size footballs are ideal for building control, accuracy and ultimate precision. When you hone your skills on a smaller target, your control of a regulation-size ball becomes instinctive and effortless. Choose the smaller sizes for focused drills and concentrated solo sessions. Then, see the results out on the pitch.
Push past your limits with international branded footballs
England's teamwork. Portugal's super-sharp skills. Brazil's creativity. Find inspiration from the greatest talents on the international scene with national-branded footballs. These balls come badged with the unmistakable colours of national teams, giving them an inspiring air and helping them stand out on the pitch. On the surface, textured casings ensure ultra-consistent passing, dribbling and shooting. And inside, a sturdy rubber bladder helps to maintain pressure no matter how tough the play gets.
Futsal balls for small-sided matches
If you play the game in a more compact form, choose a Nike futsal football to get the most from every moment. They're an excellent choice for younger leagues playing on youth-size pitches, and for fast-paced five-a-side matches for teams of all ages. Made in the official futsal dimensions, their smaller size combines with a heavier weight that reduces bounce to encourage smoother gameplay. You'll also find high-contrast graphics that give strong on-pitch visibility, as well as textured casings for outstanding control.