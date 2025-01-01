  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants(135)

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
€59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
€54.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
€69.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
€99.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€54.99
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
€74.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€34.99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Joggers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Joggers
€84.99
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
€74.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Jogger
Available in SNKRS
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Jogger
€114.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
Just In
Kobe
Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
€124.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
€74.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€59.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€39.99
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€64.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€54.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Chelsea F.C. Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
€74.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Fleece Cargo Trousers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
€64.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Open-Hem Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€39.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
€74.99
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
€109.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Baseline Fleece Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Baseline Fleece Trousers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
€64.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
€37.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
€34.99
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Therma-FIT Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Trousers
€49.99

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.