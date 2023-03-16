Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs) Girls Shoes

        Shop By Price 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Size 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Kids 
        (1)
        Size Range 
        (0)
        Brand 
        (0)
        Icon 
        (0)
        Air Max 
        (0)
        Shoes 
        (0)
        Technology 
        (0)
        Best For 
        (0)
        Material 
        (0)
        Shoe Height 
        (0)
        Width 
        (0)
        Benefits 
        (0)
        Closure Type 
        (0)
        Nike Air Max 270 GO
        Nike Air Max 270 GO Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
        Nike Air Max 270 GO
        Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
        €69.99
        Nike Air Max Plus
        Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Air Max Plus
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €69.99
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Bestseller
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Pico 5
        Nike Pico 5 Baby & Toddler Shoes
        Nike Pico 5
        Baby & Toddler Shoes
        €24.99
        Nike Force 1 LE
        Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
        Nike Force 1 LE
        Baby and Toddler Shoe
        €49.99
        Nike Dunk Low
        Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Dunk Low
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €49.99
        Nike Revolution 5
        Nike Revolution 5 Baby and Toddler Shoe
        Nike Revolution 5
        Baby and Toddler Shoe
        €32.99
        Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil
        Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Flex Runner 2 Lil
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €29.99
        Nike Star Runner 3
        Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Star Runner 3
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €29.99
        Nike Waffle One
        Nike Waffle One Baby & Toddler Shoe
        Nike Waffle One
        Baby & Toddler Shoe
        Nike Flex Advance
        Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Flex Advance
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Force 1 Cot
        Nike Force 1 Cot Baby Bootie
        Nike Force 1 Cot
        Baby Bootie
        €32.99
        Nike MD Valiant
        Nike MD Valiant Baby and Toddler Shoe
        Nike MD Valiant
        Baby and Toddler Shoe
        €32.99
        Nike Revolution 6
        Nike Revolution 6 Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Revolution 6
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €29.99
        Nike Air Max 270
        Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
        Nike Air Max 270
        Baby & Toddler Shoe
        Nike Court Borough Low 2
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Court Borough Low 2
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €32.99
        Nike Kawa
        Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
        Nike Kawa
        Baby & Toddler Slides
        €22.99
        NikeCourt Legacy
        NikeCourt Legacy Baby and Toddler Shoe
        NikeCourt Legacy
        Baby and Toddler Shoe
        €32.99
        Nike Flex Runner 2
        Nike Flex Runner 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Flex Runner 2
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €27.99
        Nike Air Max Motif
        Nike Air Max Motif Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Air Max Motif
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €59.99
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €32.99
        Jordan 1 Mid
        Jordan 1 Mid Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Jordan 1 Mid
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €49.99
        Nike Huarache Run
        Nike Huarache Run Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Huarache Run
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Nike Revolution 6
        Nike Revolution 6 Baby/Toddler Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Revolution 6
        Baby/Toddler Shoes
        €32.99
        Related Categories

        Cushion Little Feet with Nike Baby Girl Shoes

        All the trusted Nike comfort, in the cutest sizes ever. Stylish baby girl shoes feature the lightweight, all-day support parents love too. Made from high quality textiles, leather and cushioning, baby girl shoes stay durable whether she's crawling or hopping. With elastic laces for easy on and off, and subtle perforations for enhanced airflow, Nike baby girl shoes will keep cozy as her feet grow. Shop baby shoes for boys, along with baby shirts and socks at Nike.com.

        Match her look with yours, with classic Nike styles available in baby girls shoes. Baby girls shoes are perfect for a day at the park or hanging out at home. Styles include Air Force 1, Air Max, Huarache and even customizable Nike By You. For playtime outside, Sunray sandals are adjustable and protective. Baby girl shoes are from water-resistant cushioning that stretches with movement, plus dual hook-and-loop straps for quick and easy removal. Added features include non-marking rubber outsoles and cushioned collars for extra ankle support. Get them ready for play outside with baby-sized shorts, skirts and hoodies.