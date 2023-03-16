Skip to main content
        Atlético Madrid Kit & Shirts 2022/23

        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
€99.99
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        €99.99
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
€34.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
        €34.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Atlético Madrid Women's Football Pants
        Atlético Madrid
        Women's Football Pants
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
€69.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        Atlético Madrid AWF
        Atlético Madrid AWF Men's Football Jacket
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid AWF
        Men's Football Jacket
        €94.99
        Atlético Madrid AWF
        Atlético Madrid AWF Men's Winterized Full-Zip Football Jacket
Sustainable Materials
€109.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid AWF
        Men's Winterized Full-Zip Football Jacket
        €109.99
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Home
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Home
        Younger Kids' Football Kit
        €64.99
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
€89.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €89.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Atlético Madrid Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
        €59.99
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
€89.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Home
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €89.99
        Atlético Madrid Travel
        Atlético Madrid Travel Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
        Atlético Madrid Travel
        Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
€69.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Away
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
        €69.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Atlético Madrid Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Strike Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Strike Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Away
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
Sustainable Materials
€64.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Away
        Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
        €64.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Atlético Madrid Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
Sustainable Materials
€54.99
        Sustainable Materials
        Atlético Madrid
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
        €54.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Atlético Madrid Men's Fleece Football Pants
€54.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Men's Fleece Football Pants
        €54.99
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid Strike
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
        Atlético Madrid Club Fleece
        Atlético Madrid Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€49.99
        Atlético Madrid Club Fleece
        Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
        €49.99
        Atlético Madrid
        Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
        Atlético Madrid
        Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket

        2022/23 Atlético Madrid kit: share the journey

        Since we launched our first footie boots back in 1971, Nike has been a proud partner in the beautiful game across the world. Our new Atlético Madrid kits are designed with club colours and prints, so you can show off your allegiance in authentic style. Pick out an Atlético Madrid shirt to cheer on your team, or go all-out with a head-to-toe Atlético Madrid strip for the new season. Our range includes the latest home, away and third kits, plus goalie strips. Getting ready for a match? We craft our Atlético Madrid shirts from pro-quality fabrics to help you play at your best.

        Inspire their dreams with quality kit

        Youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes. Whether you're raising a weekend-league superstar or a rising Academy hopeful, our new Atlético Madrid football kit will help them put in a top performance. Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—keeping young players fresh and focused. Fuss-free shapes and elastic drawstring waists hold their kits in place as they turn, pivot, tackle and pass.

        Tackle any conditions in performance tracksuits

        From tough training sessions on frosty mornings to post-match celebrations, our Atlético Madrid kit collection has the outerwear you need to stay warm. Full-length tracksuit pants hug your legs for insulation without distracting flutter. You'll find added-stretch fabrics for free, easy movement, plus practical zippers on the lower leg so you can add or remove them without taking off your boots. To complete the look, team yours with a matching trackie top with a neatly fitted hood. And with authentic club badging throughout, your new kit will look as good as it feels.

        Show off your style in streetwear

        Whether you're layering up after the match or heading out with your mates, our Atlético Madrid apparel is a stylish choice. Snug hoodies come in generous fits made for chucking on and wrapping up. Keep an eye out for half-zip necklines so you can adjust your warmth levels. Our matching fleece pants are finished with elastic cuffs at the ankles for that iconic silhouette. Training in warmer weather? Atlético Madrid badged T-shirts in crisp, breathable cotton display your passion for your club. Check out details like tab labels at the hem and bold Nike Swoosh elements that ensure a standout look.

        Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero

        Keeping our planet safe for future generations is a team effort, and at Nike, we're committed to playing our part. Nike's Move to Zero initiative sees us taking steps towards our goal of net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Wherever we can, we make our Atlético Madrid footie kits from recycled materials spun from plastic bottles. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? When browsing for your new Atlético Madrid shirt, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.