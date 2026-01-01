Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this replica shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.
- Colour Shown: Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange
- Style: IB3524-413
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this replica shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.
Modelled after the pros
Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.
Stay dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product details
- Replica design
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Hyper Blue/Black/Safety Orange
- Style: IB3524-413
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.