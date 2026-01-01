British & Irish Lions
Men's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IW8570-451
British & Irish Lions
The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.
Benefits
Cotton hoodie offering all-season comfort. The standard fit is designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IW8570-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size XL and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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