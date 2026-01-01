Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Hit the gym with all your gear. The main compartment of this duffel bag has plenty of space for all the essentials you need to squeeze in a workout. The front pocket helps you keep must-have items like your phone, wallet or keys close at hand, while the coated bottom helps protect your stuff from scrapes, spills and bumps.
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Black/White
- Style: IH7849-103
Nike Brasilia
Hit the gym with all your gear. The main compartment of this duffel bag has plenty of space for all the essentials you need to squeeze in a workout. The front pocket helps you keep must-have items like your phone, wallet or keys close at hand, while the coated bottom helps protect your stuff from scrapes, spills and bumps.
Benefits
- Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
- Coated bottom helps shield your things from bumps, scrapes and spills.
- Side zip pockets help keep small items within easy reach.
Product Details
- 64cm L x 30cm W x 30cm H (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Black/White
- Style: IH7849-103
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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