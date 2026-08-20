Recycled Materials
ACG Morpho
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
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This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
To ensure this jacket stands up to rain, wind and humidity, we tested it on a 46-mile expedition through the Costa Rican rainforest. Its advanced weather protection paired with cinching features shield you from extreme conditions. And when you don't need the coverage, the lightweight shell packs into the internal pocket.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: HJ0246-010
ACG Morpho
Advanced windproof and waterproof technology protects you from stormy gales.
To ensure this jacket stands up to rain, wind and humidity, we tested it on a 46-mile expedition through the Costa Rican rainforest. Its advanced weather protection paired with cinching features shield you from extreme conditions. And when you don't need the coverage, the lightweight shell packs into the internal pocket.
Product Details
- 100% nylon
- ACG Earth bead
- Internal Morpho storytelling label
- Locker loop
- Pockets
- Embroidered ACG and Storm-FIT ADV logos
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: HJ0246-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Morpho