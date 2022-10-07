Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

JORDAN BRAND WINGS

OUR PURPOSE IS TO CREATE
INSPIRATION AND ACCESS THAT HELPS
YOUTH CREATE A BETTER FUTURE.

We believe the ball should bounce the same for everyone and that education and access have the power to promote diversity, inclusion and equality.

Jordan Brand isn't just what you wear or how you play. It's the confidence to find your voice, own your style and change the game both on and off the court. Driven by the legacy of Michael Jordan, we inspire the world to achieve greatness on their own terms.

JORDAN SCHOLARS PROGRAMME

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

WINGS CLASS OF 2024

Among the brand's core principles is strengthening the community through investment in youth. Michael Jordan's parents instilled in him the value of education, and our Jordan Wings programmes offer access to opportunities that can level the playing field for young people all over the world.

From the parks of Chicago to the streets of Beijing, the courts of New York to the lycées of Paris, the Jumpman community shows up, shows out and changes the game every day. In 2016 we rededicated our support to this community with a singular focus: to break down the barriers that hold them back, and help them fly.

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

JORDAN BRAND WINGS

OUR PURPOSE IS TO CREATE INSPIRATION AND ACCESS THAT HELPS YOUTH CREATE A BETTER FUTURE.

We believe the ball should bounce the same for everyone and that education and access have the power to promote diversity, inclusion and equality.

Jordan Brand isn't just what you wear or how you play. It's the confidence to find your voice, own your style and change the game both on and off the court. Driven by the legacy of Michael Jordan, we inspire the world to achieve greatness on their own terms.

JORDAN SCHOLARS PROGRAMME

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

Among the brand's core principles is strengthening the community through investment in youth. Michael Jordan's parents instilled in him the value of education, and our Jordan Wings programmes offer access to opportunities that can level the playing field for young people all over the world.

From the parks of Chicago to the streets of Beijing, the courts of New York to the lycées of Paris, the Jumpman community shows up, shows out and changes the game every day. In 2016 we rededicated our support to this community with a singular focus: to break down the barriers that hold them back, and help them fly.

OUR PARTNERS

Today, Jordan Brand Wings works with more than 30 partners globally to unlock access to education and mentorship for disadvantaged youth.

OUR PARTNERS

Today, Jordan Brand Wings works with more than 30 partners globally to unlock access to education and mentorship for disadvantaged youth.

JORDAN DESIGN PROGRAMME

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

JORDAN DESIGN PROGRAMME

The Design Programme is for those with creative passions or ambitions, whether they dream of pursuing design school, launching their own brand or creating products for social change. The programme includes sessions with designers and product creation teams. We also support partners who aid in building portfolios and advise students towards creative industries and education.

JORDAN DESIGN PROGRAMME

The Design Programme is for those with creative passions or ambitions, whether they dream of pursuing design school, launching their own brand or creating products for social change. The programme includes sessions with designers and product creation teams. We also support partners who aid in building portfolios and advise students towards creative industries and education.

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

BEYOND BASKETBALL

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

BEYOND BASKETBALL

Beyond Basketball is a basketball culture melting pot, geared towards sparking passion in students. The experience uses sport as a launchpad into other creative outlets while also instilling life skills.

BEYOND BASKETBALL

Beyond Basketball is a basketball culture melting pot, geared towards sparking passion in students The experience uses sport as a launchpad into other creative outlets while also instilling life skills.

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

JORDAN FAMILY

Our athletes and family are helping to end systemic racism.

Join the Cause
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

BLACK COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

Explore Our Commitment
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

See the list of schools our scholars have attended.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

JORDAN FAMILY

Our athletes and family are helping to end systemic racism.

Join the Cause
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

BLACK COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

Explore Our Commitment
Jordan Brand Wings Programmes

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

See the list of schools our scholars have attended.