Jordan 23 Engineered Collection
STAND OUT AND STAY PROTECTED IN HI-VIS, TECHNICAL STYLE
FUTURE STREET
The bold look of search and rescue apparel inspired the look of the Jordan 23 Engineered Collection, with oversized silhouettes and bold prints that layer up in utilitarian style.
PARKA OUTSIDE, PLUSH INSIDE
With an ultralight woven shell and detachable quilted lining, the Jordan 23 Engineered Parka is equipped for layering up or down. The packable hood and key loop at the chest pocket provide real-world functionality, while the water-repellent body brings an allover reflective print.
ELEVATE YOUR LOOK
The Jordan 23 Engineered Pullover Hoodie expresses the brand’s heritage while pushing streetwear boundaries. Premium plush fabric is paired with pieced-in, flexible, woven accents and reflective graphics for a look that is truly next level.
EQUIPPED AND ULTRALIGHT
The 23 Engineered Printed Cargo Pants combine premium, water-repellent materials with functional design features. The lightweight woven fabric provides durability and comfort with an allover reflective print. Bungee drawcords with cord locks let you customize the fit that suits your style.
