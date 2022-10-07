Leo Baker. Always Against the Grain

NIKE: What does the phrase 'going against the grain' mean to you?

LEO: Doing something unusual. Some people just easily fit into the society they were born into. For others, going against the grain is the only way they know how to be. [It makes me] think of people who dare to be true to themselves and not conform to society's standards.

NIKE: You'd have thought skateboarding of all sports would be more accepting of a non-conformist. How have you found it?

LEO: The roots of skateboarding are built around disobedience to mainstream culture. I feel a strong connection to that as a queer, gender-nonconforming person. Feeling like an outcast in my own subculture is what motivated me to create space and change. The more I grew into my truest self, the less I felt a sense of belonging to the thing I love the most.

I found myself feeling alone in the most familiar places: on skate trips, at skateparks, at competitions. I still feel alien in these spaces. But there are folks out there just like me who skate, who are womxn, who are queer, whose genders don't align in the mainstream—these are the people I want to skate with. These are the people I connect with.