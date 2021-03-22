How To Deal with Underboob Sweat | NAQs

Fit to function

Chafing can be a major barrier to your comfort and confidence. Running a marathon, a HIIT workout, or pretty much anything that involves repetitive movement, can all lead to the dreaded chafe. But making sure your bra fits right is key to minimising discomfort.



A bra that's tight bra will dig in and chafe when you move. You want the bottom band to be snug enough that you feel supported, but not restricted. And if it’s too big, your bra won’t have that ‘second skin’ feeling, and will move against you creating friction. Always try a new bra on and put it to the test. A perfect fit can up your game, and chafing will be a thing of the past. So be like Goldilocks and find the right fit for you.



If breast sweat has ever had you feel uncomfortable then check out last week’s NAQs on how to handle it. Explore our range of sports bras designed to help you feel your best so you can do your best.