Is It Unhealthy to Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

There are a few different ways eating before bed can impact your health. "The actual nutrient intake and metabolism can disrupt sleep", said sleep specialist and neurologist W. Christopher Winter, MD He pointed to a small-scale 2021 study of 30 nurses who worked night shifts. The study found the closer people ate before bed the night before, the more likely they were to feel sleepy the next day.

Research published in a 2021 issue of the British Journal of Nutrition also found that eating or drinking less than an hour before bed can increase the risk of having poor-quality sleep. It may even cause people to sleep longer than their body requires. The study specifically found that people who ate or drank an hour before bed had more than twice the risk of waking up shortly after falling asleep, which is linked with insomnia and bad sleep quality.

"Eating is a potent zeitgeber, meaning that the consistent timing of our eating can be a strong positive cue for sleep or an unhealthy disrupter if we eat too [close to bed] or not at all", Winter said. He added that certain foods like ones with spices and a high fat content can also mess with sleep.

Eating before bed can also contribute to acid reflux, which is a condition that happens when your stomach contents come back up into the oesophagus, said nutritionist Keri Gans, R.D. Reflux can lead to symptoms such as heartburn, chest pain, nausea, problems swallowing and a cough, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. "For some people, eating close to bedtime may cause reflux, which can be uncomfortable as well as disturb their ability to sleep", Gans said.