The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bras

A sports bra with a high neckline is a staple to have in any workout wardrobe. And it can easily transition to outside the gym and be worn with a pair of shorts, leggings or whatever else suits your vibe.

Since they provide coverage and a secure fit, high-neck sports bras are a great pick for high-impact and fast-moving workouts, like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), that involve multi-directional movement.

They're equally beneficial for activities that incorporate inversions, like yoga and gymnastics, so you don't have to worry about slippage while upside down. Check out the best high-neck sports bras from Nike in a range of support levels.

