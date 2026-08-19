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Women's Basketball Shoes

One on Anyone
One on Anyone
Jordan Brand is searching for The One.
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Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
Rp 1.399.000
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Just In
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
Rp 2.199.000
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' EP
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Ja 4 EP 'Nightmare'
Ja 4 EP 'Nightmare' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 EP 'Nightmare'
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.849.000
A'Two 'ASW' EP
A'Two 'ASW' EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
A'Two 'ASW' EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Cade Cunningham' EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Cade Cunningham' EP Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Cade Cunningham' EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 3.049.000
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Book 2 'Camo' EP
Book 2 'Camo' EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Book 2 'Camo' EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.199.000
Jordan Heir Series 2 'WNBA'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'WNBA' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'WNBA'
Basketball Shoes
Rp 1.909.000
Luka 5 PF 'Graffiti'
Luka 5 PF 'Graffiti' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 PF 'Graffiti'
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Luka 77 PF
Luka 77 PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 PF
Basketball Shoes
Rp 1.549.000
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.149.000
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
Rp 1.729.000
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' EP
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' EP Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.379.000
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 1.399.000
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 3.169.000
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.099.000
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' EP Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 3.169.000
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
Rp 3.049.000
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
Rp 1.729.000
Caitlin 1 EP
Caitlin 1 EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 EP
Basketball Shoes
Rp 2.199.000