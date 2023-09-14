Nike debuts first shoe in Devin Booker partnership, Nike Book 1

According to a press release shared by Nike, to begin the design process of the Nike Book 1, Booker provided a handful of shoe silhouettes he found especially attractive, including the Air Force 1, Blazer and AJ1. A creative thinker on and off the court, Booker shared inspiration outside of footwear, too, namely one of his restored vintage cars, a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5, which he lovingly calls "Uncle Larry".

With plenty of creative foundation laid, the vision of the shoe was clear: provide athletes with footwear that celebrated Booker's playing style with his love of classic design. The result? The Nike Book 1 features elements that help with lateral stability, cushioning and underfoot responsiveness, the same release said. Under the hood of the shoe, as it were, Nike design teams layered Cushlon 2.0 foam within the midsole and "a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom airbag in the heel", the release said.

Just like his beloved Chevy, the outside of the shoe is all about the aesthetics coupled with purpose. For example, work-wear canvas and twill on the upper provide further durability. Meanwhile, a suede collar and leather across the forefoot contribute to a plush and broken-in feel.

Coming spring 2024, the Nike Book 1 will be available in two signature colourways.