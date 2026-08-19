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Women's Basketball Clothing

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A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Rp 649.000
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Rp 819.000
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
20% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 549.000
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Rp 999.000
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Rp 619.000
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Rp 589.000
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Rp 1.209.000
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Rp 569.000
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Rp 589.000
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Rp 999.000
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Rp 999.000
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Rp 1.129.000
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Rp 569.000
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
Rp 589.000
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Rp 589.000
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Rp 589.000
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Rp 999.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Rp 569.000
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Rp 999.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 619.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Rp 569.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Rp 569.000
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Rp 529.000