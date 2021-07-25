Készülj fel a következő kalandra a Nike ACG Karst hátizsákkal. A strapabíró kialakítás rengeteg tárolóhelyet kínál a szabadtéri felszereléseknek. A hátizsák olyan strapabíró részletekkel rendelkezik, mint a hurkos hevederlánc és az állítható testpánt.
3.6 Csillagok
d4purcell - 2021. júl. 25.
I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.
B R. - 2021. júl. 12.
comfortable
AlexT156460213 - 2021. máj. 04.
Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.