Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Dri-FIT

      Dri-FIT Trousers & Tights

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Golf
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (1)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Fleece Training Trousers
      Nike Pro
      Men's Fleece Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Knit Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €74.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Air Men's Statement Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Air
      Men's Statement Trousers
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT Men's Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike F.C. Dri-FIT
      Men's Knit Football Pants