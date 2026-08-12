Nike Air Max sneakers, shoes and trainers: bold style meets comfort
Nike Air Max, made for motion
Nike Air Max trainers, sneakers and shoes bring cushioning you can see and feel to every step. These styles are built on Nike Air technology, with pressurised air cushioning positioned where your foot needs soft, responsive support. Visible Air units give each pair its signature look, while foam-cushioned soles deliver a smooth ride from first wear. Choose bold modern silhouettes or low-top pairs for everyday wear. To tap into a heritage vibe, opt for the classic Air Max 90. Whether you're heading to the gym or walking across town, Air Max delivers comfort with a sport-led edge.
Cushioning that works hard
Underfoot comfort is the secret behind the success of Air Max. The Air unit compresses on impact, then returns to its original shape to help soften each landing. Extra foam around the midsole ensures a stable, cushioned feel, without adding weight, so your steps feel supported. Some designs feature exaggerated heel Air units to achieve a higher platform and a standout look. Others keep the profile lower and lighter for easy daily wear. Grippy rubber outsoles with a Waffle-style traction grid help you move with confidence on uneven surfaces.
Ready for training and active days
Air Max shoes have all activities covered. The blend of cushioning, grip and support makes them a strong choice for studio classes, gym sessions and dance practice, as well as your daily commute. Mesh uppers are cool and breathable, while padded collars boost support around the ankle. Running styles with flexible soles keep your stride feeling natural. For weight training, look for pairs with durable, non-slip outsoles that provide a stable base. These are comfortable to wear before, during and after movement, so you can go from workout to weekend without changing pace.
Comfort for every routine
The Nike Air Max range includes men’s and women’s trainers, kids’ sneakers and statement sandals. That means you can find the fit that works for everything from school runs and travel to busy workdays. Kids’ EasyOn designs have elastic laces and hook-and-loop straps to make getting ready quick, while still achieving a secure feel. Leather-look finishes are clean and durable, while mesh panels keep air flowing. Want something unique? Custom Air Max styles let you choose your own colour combinations and add personalised text.
Style with a performance base
While every pair starts with sport, you'll want to wear yours everywhere. You can combine Nike Air Max sneakers in subtle or bold colours with your training kit, favourite jeans or casual outfits. Premium editions add elevated materials to the mix. OG-inspired styles keep the heritage feel. Bigger, futuristic soles add more impact underfoot. Across the range, the focus stays the same: comfort that's always on call, cushioning that feels smooth and details that demand a second look. Pick the shape that suits your pace, then wear it wherever the day takes you.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join our journey, choose Nike Air Max styles with the Sustainable Materials tag. Looking for gear made with sustainable materials? Check out our latest apparel made with at least 50% recycled content and shoes made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.