Seriously Good for You Sweet Potato Salad

By Nike Training
Packed with vitamins, minerals and good carbs, sweet potatoes are just the right type of fuel before or after a tough workout. This savoury salad incorporates the highly nutritious root vegetable and is super-easy to prepare—which means you'll have more time for your training or recovery.
How to Make It: Sweet Potato Salad
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
75g mixed baby greens
150g thinly sliced red cabbage
30ml chopped coriander
30ml chopped parsley
5ml apple cider vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
1 large sweet potato
3 eggs
40g chopped peanuts
Sea salt and pepper
Method
For the sweet potatoes:
For soft-boiled eggs:
Or for hard-boiled eggs, if you prefer those:
For the salad: