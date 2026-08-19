Women's bags and backpacks: get ready for the journey
Get all your gear organised with our selection of bags and backpacks for women. AOne of our women's small backpacks is an ideal pick if you're fitting in a pre-work run or after-office training session. Look out for sectioned interiors to keep clean and dirty clothes separate, and zipped pockets to secure smaller valuables. For runners, we have compact crossbody bags with just enough room for your keys, phone and energy gels. Heading off on a challenging trek or overnight camping trip? Our big backpacks for women combine durable, lightweight designs with generous storage capacities.
Our rucksacks for women come with plenty of thoughtful touches to support your training routine. Padded straps in wide, ergonomic shapes are designed to spread the load, so you stay comfortable. You'll also find practical grab handles on the top for extra carrying options. If you'll be wearing your bag outdoors, look out for water-resistant finishes that help protect your stuff. Need to combine your workout and office belongings? Cushioned compartments keep your laptop safely stowed.
Get ready for competitive matches, tough studio classes and challenging workouts with our gym bags for women. We make them in generous sizes that provide plenty of room for rackets, mats and other essentials. Inside, multiple compartments help everything stay tidy. If you'll be training out on the turf, you can add a shoe bag to keep your muddy boots separate. Choose from an assortment of hard-shell and flexible designs to suit your preferences.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's backpacks and bags with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.