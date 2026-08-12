Summer essentials: made for sunny days
From tops and shorts to practical accessories, our collection of summer wear has the gear you need to stay on top of your training. Think sleek apparel in minimal, easy styles. Breathable materials help you keep cool, while stretchy fabrics are built for movement. Add a pair of trainers made with our lightweight yet supportive foam cushioning, and you're ready to tackle your warm-weather routine.
Working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we craft our summer essentials with high-performance fabrics, such as Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. For extra breathability, go with streamlined designs featuring mesh panels. We use athlete-informed data to place them in high-heat areas, ensuring you get additional airflow where you need it most.
Heading out into the sunshine? The range of accessories in our summer wear edit is designed for active days. Lightweight caps provide welcome protection from heat and glare. Discover four-way stretch and adjustable strap closures that help you get your perfect fit. Meanwhile, we have durable backpacks and cross-body bags for when you're hitting the trail on an off-road adventure. Multiple pockets or pouches make for easy organisation, and zipped fastenings ensure everything stays securely in place. To keep you hydrated, we have ergonomic water bottles with generous fill capacities.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our summer wear with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.