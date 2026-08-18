Women's Blue Trainers & Shoes

Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Women's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Women's Shoes
109,99 €
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
169,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
44,99 €
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SP
Nike Air Max 95 SP Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 SP
Men's Shoes
199,99 €
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
259,99 €
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
119,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite By You
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite By You Custom Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite By You
Custom Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
309,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite By You Custom Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite By You
Custom Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
329,99 €
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Shox TL By You
Nike Shox TL By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Shox TL By You
Custom Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Custom Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus By You
Nike Air Max Plus By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Max Plus By You
Custom Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Custom Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Field General By You
Nike Field General By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Field General By You
Custom Women's Shoes
119,99 €
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
ACG Pegasus Trail By You Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
ACG Pegasus Trail By You
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy By You
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy By You Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
Customise
Customise
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy By You
Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
119,99 €
Nike Dunk High By You
Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Nike Air Force 1 High By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Force 1 High By You
Custom Women's Shoes
169,99 €
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
129,99 €
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
149,99 €
Nike LD-1000 By You
Nike LD-1000 By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike LD-1000 By You
Custom Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Custom Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite By You
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
Customise
Customise
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite By You
Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
309,99 €
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Nike Diamond Showcase By You Custom Metal Baseball Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Diamond Showcase By You
Custom Metal Baseball Boots
139,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You Custom Women's Skate Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike SB Zoom Janoski Slip By You
Custom Women's Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Air Presto By You
Nike Air Presto By You Custom Women's Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Air Presto By You
Custom Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
159,99 €

Women's blue shoes and trainers: cushioning and comfort

At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's where our women's blue shoes come in. Packed with the high-performance features you expect from Nike, they're designed to help you stay confident and in control. Whether you're tearing up the track or hitting the gym, you'll get more from every step in our blue trainers for women. Expect a selection of fresh colours, from pastel shades to statement hues. Keep an eye out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, as a mark of our world-class quality.


Maximum comfort underfoot


We craft our women's navy trainers with innovative technology to make sure each step is as fresh as the first. Springy foam and bouncy air pockets underfoot minimise strain on joints while giving you a responsive feel. This helps keep you pushing through those long sessions. These features also absorb impact, helping to prevent injury during training. Plus, they're made from lightweight materials, so they won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up the pace.


Built-in stability to keep you grounded


When you're ready to go, stay in control with our blue women's trainers. Targeted structure at the ankles, arches and heels improves stability and support, reducing your risk of injury during intense activity. For weightlifting sessions, pick a pair with wider soles for improved balance. The wider surface area helps you stay grounded as you push through those heavy reps. When it comes to dynamic movement, engineered mesh uppers feature built-in stretch that gives you the flexibility to smash through those squats and jumps. Look out for forefoot flex grooves that give you the freedom to push yourself through any movement.


Designs for all challenges


Whatever your day holds, we've got women's blue shoes to suit. Training for a marathon? Our road-running shoes feature extra-high foam stacks and super-soft cushioning to reduce fatigue and absorb shock. Internal fit bands wrap snugly around the midfoot for a secure fit. To support your feet through each stride on hard ground, our Nike Air Zoom units are responsive and springy, helping to cushion the impact every time you land. Meanwhile, foam cushioning gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a fresh feel. If you're hitting the streets, light blue women's trainers with a sleek profile and durable leather uppers bring an iconic twist to your laid-back look.


Make history on the pitch


When you step out on the pitch in our women's blue trainers, you can play your best game. Football boots featuring our NikeSkin touch zone bring your foot closer to the ball with engineered mesh uppers. This means you get better control while dribbling and passing in any weather. Plus, we construct our royal blue shoes for women to give you a natural fit, so you can move with total freedom. When playing outdoors, studs underfoot help you stay in control during bursts of speed and quick pivots.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose blue shoes for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.