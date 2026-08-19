Cole Palmer boots and shirts: fuel your dreams
Unleash your on-field potential with our latest range of Cole Palmer boots and shirts. From after-work kickabouts to midweek training sessions and Saturday league matches, our pro-quality designs help you play at your best. Expect easy silhouettes made for movement, and a choice of boot styles to suit your chosen playing surface. Shopping for an up-and-coming footie star? We have junior-sized kits, so aspiring players can hone their skills in comfort.
Performance from the ground up
Our Cole Palmer boots are built to help you put in your best-ever shift for your team. We have studs in a selection of depths to give you the grip and stability you need to stay in control. Underfoot, our Air Zoom units soak up the impact of each sprint, leap and landing. Look for Cole Palmer football boots with uppers made from Flyknit materials. They're engineered for ultra-lightweight wear, so you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs featuring our sticky Gripknit fabric, which gives you improved control when dribbling and added precision to your strikes.
Power through the cold
Training for your team means showing up in all conditions. That's why our Cole Palmer range includes hardworking layering pieces. We have joggers made from our acclaimed Tech Fleece fabric. It provides excellent insulation from the cold without weighing you down. Plus, its brushed finish feels gentle against your skin. Look out for elastic waistbands and internal drawcords that hold everything in place. For extra protection around your core, we have lightweight jackets that are easy to throw on over your kit.
Play at your peak
Stay cool and collected, no matter how tough the on-pitch action gets, in a Cole Palmer shirt from our latest collection. We make our football strips using our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres draw sweat away from your skin, then disperse it across the surface of the garment. That helps you feel dry and comfortable for longer. Meanwhile, breathable properties in the material promote good air circulation around your body. The result? You can shed excess heat fast. And that leaves you free to focus on your performance.
Nike's Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Cole Palmer boots and shirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.
Celebrate the legend
Cole Palmer's journey began as a grassroots player for NJ Wythenshawe. He was talent-spotted for the Manchester City Academy, initially joining their Under Eights group. After debuting for City in the 2022/23 season, Palmer transferred to Chelsea, where he was named Young Player of the Year and PFA Fans' Player of the Year. Today, he's considered one of the world's best attacking midfielders. His play style combines exceptional playmaking and outstanding creativity. We build our Cole Palmer boots to support and celebrate his controlled dribbling, long-range passes and deadly accuracy from the penalty spot.