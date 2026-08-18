Nike Club Fleece sweatshirts and hoodies: crafted for comfort
Whether you're training or relaxing, a Nike Club Fleece hoodie makes every move more comfy. We've got designs for men, women and kids that feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Lightweight fleece sweatshirts are an easy layer when you need a little extra warmth. You'll also find midweight brushed fleece options that help you stay cosy while keeping their structured shape. Think brushed-back textures that are soft against your skin. Want a piece that blends the cosiness of fleece with the feel of jersey? Choose hoodies and joggers crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give a soft, breathable texture.
Find a Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt in a cut that feels right for you. Experience ultimate relaxation in oversized designs that elevate your rest days. If flexible movement is your top priority, a cropped hoodie lets you stretch without limits. When you want to keep it classic, go for a pullover hoodie. Expect spacious pouch pockets with room for your essentials. Meanwhile, ribbing around the hem and cuffs gives a finished look while locking in heat. Need the flexibility to switch up your fit? Pick from 1/4-zip or full-zip fleece hoodies that you can wear closed for added warmth or unzipped for a breezier feel. Plus, you'll be sheltered from any unexpected drizzle, thanks to double-layer hoods that add extra insulation.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to be part of our journey? Choose Nike Club Fleece hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.