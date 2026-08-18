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Club Fleece Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+1
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+4
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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
New York Knicks Club
New York Knicks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
59,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Promo Exclusion
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Brooklyn Nets Club
Brooklyn Nets Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €

Nike Club Fleece sweatshirts and hoodies: crafted for comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, a Nike Club Fleece hoodie makes every move more comfy. We've got designs for men, women and kids that feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Lightweight fleece sweatshirts are an easy layer when you need a little extra warmth. You'll also find midweight brushed fleece options that help you stay cosy while keeping their structured shape. Think brushed-back textures that are soft against your skin. Want a piece that blends the cosiness of fleece with the feel of jersey? Choose hoodies and joggers crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give a soft, breathable texture.


Find a Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt in a cut that feels right for you. Experience ultimate relaxation in oversized designs that elevate your rest days. If flexible movement is your top priority, a cropped hoodie lets you stretch without limits. When you want to keep it classic, go for a pullover hoodie. Expect spacious pouch pockets with room for your essentials. Meanwhile, ribbing around the hem and cuffs gives a finished look while locking in heat. Need the flexibility to switch up your fit? Pick from 1/4-zip or full-zip fleece hoodies that you can wear closed for added warmth or unzipped for a breezier feel. Plus, you'll be sheltered from any unexpected drizzle, thanks to double-layer hoods that add extra insulation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to be part of our journey? Choose Nike Club Fleece hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.