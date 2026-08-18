Chelsea F.C. kits 2026/27: show your support
Our Chelsea F.C. kits help you feel closer to the excitement on match day. Explore the season's latest graphics and colourways—all finished with the team's iconic crest. Choose a lightweight shirt that's ideal for cheering on your team. Or take your support to the next level and go for a head-to-toe strip.
Follow your team's journey
Whether you're watching at home or lucky enough to be in the stands, our Chelsea F.C. shirts help you rep your team with pride. We design these with all-day comfort in mind, so you can focus on cheering them on to victory. Plus, we use authentic colourways to make sure you feel part of the club. Time to head out on the road? Opt for our Chelsea F.C. away tops and shorts to join the adventure. And because we believe every football fan should look and feel their best, you'll find a range of sizes and styles to suit.
Unlock your best performance
One of the best parts of being a fan is playing the game yourself. That's why we make our Chelsea F.C. football kits with pro-quality materials. Take our Aero-FIT technology—it moves air between your skin and the fabric, eliminating cling and sweat in seconds. This means you can stay cool and fresh while racing down the pitch. Meanwhile, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones allows for maximum ventilation—ideal for intense training sessions.
Inspire the next generation
At Nike, we know budding sports stars deserve the same top-quality gear as their heroes. So, we make our junior-sized Chelsea F.C. kits in the same high-performance designs you see in our adult range. Think super-stretchy weaves that flex with them so they can hone their skills. Tops with vents at the side seams deliver extra freedom of movement. And our comfortable shorts come with elasticated waistbands that stay in place. For maximum security, look out for shorts and joggers with drawcord fastenings that let them adjust their fit.
Layer up for cold-weather training
Football fans don't let the weather get in the way of their training. That's why you'll find gear that's perfect for layering in our Chelsea F.C. football kit range. Long-sleeved drill tops are ideal for early-morning training sessions. As you start to warm up, the sweat-wicking fabric will keep you comfortable. Meanwhile, our super-soft Tech Fleece joggers and hoodies are perfect for staying warm while still repping your team. With a smooth feel on the inside and outside, they're built to keep you snug. For leg coverage, reach for our over-the-calf football socks. Ideal for keeping your shinpads in place, they're designed with strategically placed cushioning that helps you stay moving.
To a better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to join us? Choose Chelsea F.C. kits and football shirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.