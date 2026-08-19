Navy-blue tracksuits: train in comfort
Layer up for tough runs and cold-weather workouts in a Nike blue tracksuit. You'll find a choice of fits and cuts to suit your style and the unique demands of your sport. Streamlined pieces hug close to your body for an easy feel that locks in your body's warmth. Want to layer up to protect your muscles from the chill? We have slouchy, oversized options that fit easily over your training wear. Look out for snug brushback fabrics that feel gentle and cosy against your skin.
For top-spec insulation that won't weigh you down, choose a blue tracksuit made from our acclaimed Tech Fleece. Its smooth-on-both-sides construction locks in your body's natural warmth. Meanwhile, lightweight fibres and stretchy properties in the material ensure your apparel doesn't feel bulky or restrictive. Once you start working up a sweat, blue tracksuits featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology wick away moisture from your skin. Then, they transport it to the surface so it can dry quickly. All of this helps you stay comfortable and focused—so you can concentrate on smashing your target.
We make our blue tracksuits in a range of colourways to suit your style. A navy-blue tracksuit is a smart and versatile choice, while a royal-blue tracksuit is a bold and vibrant option. For a soft and understated effect, check out our light blue tracksuits. Keep an eye out for contrasting trims that lend extra polish, and our unmistakable Nike Swoosh that adds a premium finishing touch.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue tracksuits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.