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Blue Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
New York Knicks Club
New York Knicks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
89,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
139,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Hoodie
119,99 €
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
79,99 €
Nike Solo Fleece
Nike Solo Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €

Blue hoodies and sweatshirts: layer up for training

Stay active when the temperature drops with a Nike blue hoodie or sweatshirt made from pro-quality materials. We have options in zip-through and overhead designs to suit your preference. Looking for a lighter layering piece? Check out our range of blue sweatshirts. Keep your vibe soft and contemporary with a light-blue sweatshirt or a baby-blue hoodie. Or shop our dark-blue and navy-blue sweatshirts and hoodies for a go-with-anything colourway.


Power through cold conditions


Because the grind doesn't stop in chilly weather, we created our acclaimed Therma-FIT technology. It uses insulating microfibres that lock in your body's natural heat. This helps protect your muscles and joints as you warm up, cool off or push through a tough training session. Plus, the lightweight materials ensure you stay snug without feeling weighed down. You'll find technical fabrics with smooth textures on both sides for a premium look.


Keep your cool


From early-morning runs to weekend adventures and after-work training with your team—pushing your limits means working up a sweat. To help you stay focused, look for blue hoodies and sweatshirts featuring our Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres lift away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, breathable properties promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat quickly and efficiently. And that means you can concentrate on reaching your goal.


Support the next generation


At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve to hone their skills in the same pro-quality kit as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-sized blue sweatshirts and hoodies from the same premium materials we use for our adults' apparel. Look out for practical details like taped seams for extra comfort in high-wear areas, and zip pockets to keep their essentials handy. You'll also find designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned sports stars—so they can channel their heroes as they unlock their power.


Kick back in comfort


When it's time to take a break, we have cosy, comfortable pieces that are made for relaxing in style. Expect slouchy, relaxed silhouettes that are easy to throw on over the rest of your kit. You can shop our blue sweatshirts for lighter coverage, or add extra insulation around your neck and head with a blue hoodie. Keep an eye out for ribbed trims at the cuffs that ensure a snug fit, and adjustable drawcords to lock in heat.


Our next mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue hoodies and sweatshirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.