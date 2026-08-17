PE trainers & shoes for school: made for every day
Uniform-ready styles
School shoes have to work hard. They need to be comfortable in the classroom, supportive during afternoon activities and hold up through playground breaks. Nike school trainers are designed for all-day action, so kids can focus on what matters. Choose from low-profile styles, classic trainer shapes and easy everyday pairs designed for athletes of all ages. Smooth uppers deliver a smart, uniform-ready look, while durable overlays add structure where growing feet need it. Soft collars and padded tongues help reduce rubbing, so they can go from first bell to home time in total comfort.
High-performance features
PE trainers should feel secure from the warm-up to the final drill. Nike PE shoes for school are built with grippy rubber outsoles that help kids stop, start and change direction with confidence. Non-marking soles are ideal for indoor halls, while textured tread gives grip for outdoor sessions and after-school activities. Lightweight foam cushioning helps soften the impact during running, jumping and training. Some styles feature responsive Nike Air or visible Air Max units for a springy, cushioned feel underfoot. For running-focused days, ReactX foam delivers a smooth, energised ride that helps every stride feel easier.
Comfort that keeps up
Busy feet need comfort that lasts. Many school shoes use breathable materials to help air flow when the day heats up. Plus, you'll find flexible soles that bend naturally as kids walk, run and play. EasyOn designs make getting ready simpler, with hands-free or quick-fastening details that help younger athletes get moving faster. Older kids can choose streamlined lace-up pairs that give a locked-in feel for sport and everyday wear. From baby and toddler styles to older kids’ trainers, we make each pair to support natural movement without feeling heavy or stiff.
Made for everyday movement
Nike PE trainers are for more than lessons. They'll see them through weekend walks, playground adventures and urban exploration. Court-inspired silhouettes are perfect for everyday wear, while running designs offer lightweight support for active routines. Our football shoes give young players traction while training on pitches and artificial surfaces. Meanwhile, our slides deliver easy comfort when they're heading to the pool. Durable rubber, reinforced stitching, and tough outsoles mean each pair can handle repeated wear, so kids can stay focused on their goals.
Innovation in every step
Our back-to-school shoes feature the same innovative technology you'll find in our adult styles. Look out for cushioning that helps absorb impact. Outsoles that deliver a secure grip. Uppers designed to support their feet, without slowing them down. Nike Air units add lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort, while Air Max units create a soft, responsive sensation that propels them forward. Plus, foam midsoles keep our shoes for school light and flexible.
The future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose school trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.