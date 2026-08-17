PE kit & clothing for school: made to move
Sports-first designs
Our school clothes are designed to keep up with busy days. From playground sessions to morning walks, we make each pair for effortless movement. Think breathable tops, lightweight shorts and supportive leggings that feel good from the first bell to the journey home. Smooth fabrics help reduce distractions. Roomy cuts make layering simple. Tapered bottoms stay out of the way when the pace picks up. This is practical gear with a sport-first feel, ready for lessons, clubs and everyday routines.
PE kit that works hard
A strong school PE kit starts with high-performance features. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin for quicker evaporation, helping young athletes stay dry and comfortable through drills, games and fitness sessions. Look for Dri-FIT tops, T-shirts, shorts and leggings for breathable coverage that supports quick changes of direction, stretching and running. Mesh panels add airflow where it counts. Plus, stretchy waistbands stay secure without holding them back. For higher-intensity sessions, look out for Dri-FIT ADV. This technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering for comfort that keeps going.
Clothing for everyday comfort
Clothing for schools should feel relaxed enough for the classroom and durable enough for the playground. Fleece hoodies, full-zip layers and joggers keep them cosy before and after training. Club Fleece feels smooth on the outside and cosy on the inside, making it an easy choice for cooler mornings. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece offers lightweight warmth with a clean, structured feel, so layers stay comfortable without feeling bulky. Leggings with high-waisted or mid-rise fits offer secure support for stretching, walking and downtime. Plus, shorts with inner liners or 2-in-1 builds add confident coverage for active days.
Ready for the weather
Back to school clothes need to work in changing conditions. Lightweight jackets and outer layers with water-repellent finishes help kids stay dry on the way to school or when they're out in the playground. Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water, helping keep athletes comfortable in tough weather. When the temperature drops, Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage their natural body heat to keep them warm. For team sport days, football shirts, training pants and breathable socks help bring a match-ready feel to every practice. The result is kit that supports every kind of movement.
Fits that support every routine
Every school day looks different, so the right fit matters. Loose and oversized layers create space to move and layer up, while slim-fitting styles offer a streamlined feel for running, yoga, and training. Sports bras with medium support are a staple for girls—they help provide a snug, secure feel for movement. Crew socks add soft cushioning underfoot, while elastic cuffs and adjustable waistbands help keep everything in place.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose school clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes from at least 20% recycled content by weight. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.