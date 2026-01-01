image 1 of 2
Nike Control
Football
30% off
Sold Out:
This product is currently unavailable
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
- Style: HV4395-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Control
30% off
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
Benefits
- All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
- The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
- The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.
Product details
- 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
- Style: HV4395-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Control.
Nike Control
30% off