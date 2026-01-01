triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt - Game Royal

Chelsea F.C.

Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt

29% off

Sold Out:

This product is currently unavailable

Channelling the energy and edge of the early 2000s, this Chelsea F.C. Total 90 tee is a throwback to one of the era's most iconic collections.


  • Colour Shown: Game Royal
  • Style: HV4898-480
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Chelsea F.C.

29% off

Channelling the energy and edge of the early 2000s, this Chelsea F.C. Total 90 tee is a throwback to one of the era's most iconic collections.

Behind the design: Total 90

Designed to perform through all 90 minutes of a match, the Total 90 Collection became one of the iconic kits of the 2000s thanks to its curving lines, asymmetric designs and mixed materials. This re-release brings that same energy for a new generation of players and fans.

Product details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Game Royal
  • Style: HV4898-480
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Chelsea F.C..

    Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt

    Chelsea F.C.

    29% off

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 4