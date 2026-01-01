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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

30% off
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Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II3789-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II3789-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    30% off

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